Jalen Milroe featured on EA Sports College Football 25 cover for deluxe edition

Alabama football fans have even more reason to look forward to the launch of the EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe is one of the players featured on the design of the cover for the deluxe edition, shown on the PlayStation store.

A release date is "to be determined" but EA Sports said there will be a full reveal in May and a summer launch. The video game hasn't been produced for over a decade.

This story will be updated.

