Jalen Carter releases statement about arrest warrants, vows to clear name

The NFL combine got interesting on Wednesday morning just before Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was scheduled to speak with the media.

It was reported that there is a warrant out for his arrest on suspicion of racing and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

He left Indianapolis at the combine to return to Georgia and he released a statement.

The statement:

This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens, Georgia Police Department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants had been issued against me for reckless driving and racing. Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events fo January 15, 2023. It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no questiono in my mind that when all the facts are fully known that I will be fully exonerated of any crominal wrongoing.

Carter is believed to be one of the top prospects in the draft and many have him rated first overall. He could be drafted with the first overall pick, although these warrants could affect his draft stock.

The Arizona Cardinals have been connected to Carter in many mock drafts.

Will that change with this news? We won’t know for sure until the draft happens.

