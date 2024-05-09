Jalen Brunson's return from injury evokes Willis Reed as Knicks take 2-0 series lead over Pacers

The Madison Square Garden crowd erupted in MVP chants when Jalen Brunson came out for warm ups before the second half of Wednesday’s Game 2 win against the Indiana Pacers started.

The Knicks point guard left in the final moments of the first quarter with a foot injury that took him out of the second quarter completely. New York finished the first half down 10 points without their MVP, but Brunson led the Knicks to a 131-120 win.

His return and the result made many think back to one of the defining moments in Knicks history.

It was 54 years to the day when a hobbled Willis Reed walked onto the court in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to help the Knicks win their first championship.

Now, this isn’t the NBA Finals, but Brunson’s return ignited the Knicks' comeback to capture a 2-0 series lead over a very game Pacers team.

“That’s such a big part of this franchise, and rightfully so,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of the Willis Reed comparisons with a chuckle. “The best part of Jalen is his humility. To be as humble as he is, on top of that, that’s what makes him special.”

The All-Star guard scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half and completely changed the tenor of Game 2 as the Knicks outscored the Pacers 36-18 in the third quarter.

“He’s a warrior. There was no doubt in our minds that he’ll be back. All season long, no matter what was thrown at him… he always bounces back,” Donte DiVincenzo said of Brunson. “We knew the severity of the game so we knew, everyone had confidence he would be back.”

“I’m all good,” Brunson said matter-of-factly of playing through his injury.

Brunson did explain that he doesn’t know exactly what caused his discomfort but after the trainers worked on him in the locker room, he made a decision to try and play.

“Once I went on the court I was going to give it a go, no matter what,” he said.

“The mental toughness piece is so important. The ability to get through things. To be at your best, when your best is needed even when you’re not feeling your best,” Thibodeau said of Brunson. “That’s who he is. Great leader.”

Brunson joined an elite company after his Game 1 performance. He recorded 40-plus points in four consecutive playoff games, the first player to do so since Michael Jordan, which allowed his teammates to tease him about the accomplishment.

And yes, they teased him about the Willis Reed-like game too, Brunson just doesn’t want to comment on it.

But Brunson was asked about how he feels about his team having to deal with so many injuries to key players. Mitchell Robinson will miss 6-8 weeks after aggravating his ankle injury and now OG Anunoby may miss time with a hamstring after leaving Game 2 early.

Despite that, Brunson says that he and his teammates know that they can get through the injuries just by playing for each other.

“We’re just sticking together, no matter what the situation is, no matter what’s thrown at us what’s at a disadvantage for us,” he said. “We’re going to stick together and that’s the thing we always harp on for each other.”

Game 3 will be Friday night in Indiana.