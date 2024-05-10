Knicks' Jalen Brunson will go through warmups before Game 3 decision

There appears to be some optimism that Jalen Brunson could indeed play in Game 3.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said that the point guard will go through warmups on Friday night and then "we'll see" if he does suit up against the Pacers.

"He went through shootaround, we'll see where he is after he warms up," Thibodeau added.

Brunson was listed questionable on the team’s official injury report on Thursday due to the right foot injury he sustained in the first quarter of Wednesday’s Game 2 victory over the Pacers.

Brunson missed the entire second quarter before returning in the third to lead the New York to a thrilling 130-121 win.

The Knicks hold a 2-0 series lead on the Pacers and Brunson has been a difference-maker when on the court – as he has all season.

The All-Star point guard scored 40 or more points in four straight playoff games prior to Wednesday night, and finished Game 2 with 29 points despite missing an entire quarter.

When Brunson returned to the game on Wednesday, the Knicks were trailing by 10 points but by the end of the third quarter they were leading by eight. He played every minute of the second half, shooting 9-of-16 from the floor and scoring 24 of his 29 points.

Brunson’s availability on Friday night is also significant as the team has been decimated by injuries – OG Anunoby (hamstring) is out for Game 3 while Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out for the series and potentially rest of the playoffs, as well as Bojan Bogdanovic (foot).