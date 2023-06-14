Jaire Alexander: Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson ‘standing out’ in offseason workout program

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander wasn’t present during the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program, but he kept up with team through watching practice tape, and he likes what he’s seeing out of second-year receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson entering 2023.

Doubs caught a touchdown pass in a red zone drill against Alexander’s coverage during Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“He deserves it. He’s been working hard. I’ve been watching the practices. Him and Christian have been standing out. He’s been working hard,” Alexander said Tuesday.

Watson also got behind Alexander for a long touchdown during a team drill Tuesday.

Alexander said the receiving corps overall has stood out, and Jordan Love has “dropped some good passes” during OTAs.

Alexander knows challenging the Packers young passing game is going to help everyone get better.

“These are the guys are on team that we’re going to be rocking with. It’s good to challenge them,” Alexander said. “I want to see the best for the team.”

Advertisement

Minicamp continues with another practice Wednesday and concludes Thursday with a team activity away from football. Alexander said he’ll turn up the intensity even more once training camp arrives.

Doubs, the favorite for the No. 2 receiver job behind Watson, is winning over the Packers’ All-Pro corner.

“Doubs caught a touchdown on me and I gave him a hug almost. Good stuff, man,” Alexander said. The year before, he didn’t catch anything.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire