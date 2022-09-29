Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘We’d rather just be on the back burner’

The Jacksonville Jaguars are turning heads after back-to-back blowout wins, but second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence would prefer if everyone kept overlooking the team for a little while longer.

“We don’t really want any of that,” Lawrence said Wednesday when asked about the Jaguars being in the spotlight. “We’d rather just be on the back burner and just let us do our thing, and that’s our mindset. We’re not really worried about any of the attention that we get.

“Obviously, the goal is to play really well every week, win a lot of games, so you’re going to get some attention. I think we’re doing a good job of doing that, but I think at the end of the day, we’ve got to keep the same mindset that got us here, the work that we put in through camp, through OTAs, playing with that edge, playing with something to prove, and we’re just going to keep carrying that through every week.”

After losing in Week 1, the Jaguars were near the bottom of almost every expert’s power rankings. Now, the team is flirting with the top 10 after a 24-0 shutout of the Indianapolis Colts followed by a 38-10 destruction of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Still, Lawrence is getting his wish as there are plenty of doubters ahead of the Jaguars’ Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are undefeated and a touchdown favorite.

Throughout September, the Jaguars have spoke about a “So what? Now what?” philosophy passed on by head coach Doug Pederson that aims to keep the team from getting too high off its victories. If the team keeps winning as impressively as it did in Weeks 2 and 3, the Jaguars will have no choice but to deal with coming off everyone’s back burner.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire