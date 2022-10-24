Jaguars trade RB James Robinson to Jets for conditional draft pick

Comp update: Jets are trading a 6th-round pick that could become a 5th to Jacksonville for RB James Robinson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading running back James Robinson to the New York Jets, per multiple reports.

The Jets are sending a conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Jaguars, which can become a fifth-rounder based on certain conditions, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This deal comes in the wake of a season-ending knee injury for promising Jets rookie Breece Hall, giving New York another established runner to pair with Michael Carter in the backfield.

Robinson started the 2022 season strong with the Jags, but had recently taken a back seat to Travis Etienne in terms of workload.

