Jaguars sign Trevis Gipson

The Jaguars doubled up on signings to kick off the week.

The team announced their previously reported deal with kicker Joey Slye and they also announced an agreement with linebacker Trevis Gipson. They did not announce the terms of the deal.

Gipson signed with the Titans last August and played in eight games for them during the regular season. He had six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in those appearances.

The Bears drafted Gipson in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and he started 19 of the 40 games he played in Chicago. He had 75 tackles, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery while with the NFC North club.