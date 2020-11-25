Jaguars announce Mike Glennon will start at QB vs. Browns

Browns fans expecting to see Gardner Minshew and his epic moustache back under center for the Jacksonville Jaguars when the two teams square off on Sunday will be disappointed. So will the fans hoping for rookie Jake Luton, fresh off his four-INT outing in the Jaguars’ Week 11 loss to the Steelers.

The Jaguars are going in a different direction, putting their necks on the line with journeyman backup Mike Glennon. Jacksonville announced the surprising move on Wednesday.

Glennon hasn’t started a game since 2017, when he was with the Chicago Bears. He lost three of his four starts for the Bears that year, throwing more INTs than TD.

He last played for the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019, throwing just 10 passes as Derek Carr’s backup. Glennon has also played for Arizona and Tampa Bay in his seven-year NFL career. He was the Buccaneers’ primary starter in 2013, his rookie season out of North Carolina State. Glennon went 4-9 with a QB Rating of 83.9 that year.