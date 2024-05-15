Jaguars agree to terms with LB Ty Summers

Free agent linebacker Ty Summers has agreed to terms with the Jaguars, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

Summers participated in the Broncos' rookie minicamp last weekend and worked out with the Jaguars on Wednesday.

It is a reunion for Summers, who spent time with the Jaguars in 2022. The team claimed him off waivers that season and he had four tackles in three games with them.

The Saints signed him off of Jacksonville's practice squad late that season, and Summers remained with New Orleans through the 2023 season.

He has not played much defense in his five NFL seasons, seeing only 205 snaps on defense, but he is a core special teams player with 1,316 career snaps.