Jaguars add veteran DBs Terrell Edmunds, Tre Flowers

The Jaguars announced a trio of signings on Thursday afternoon, adding veteran defensive backs Terrell Edmunds and Tre Flowers and linebacker Ty Summers to their 2024 offseason roster.

Summers’ signing was reported Wednesday evening by Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Jacksonville waived linebacker Dequan Jackson and waived/injured undrafted rookie wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr. in corresponding transactions. The latter move was foreshadowed Wednesday by Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.

Edmunds, a former first-round safety selection by Pittsburgh in 2018. He spent five seasons with the Steelers, and half of the 2024 campaign with Philadelphia before being traded to Tennessee.

Over 95 appearances and 79 starts, Edmunds has compiled 458 tackles including 17 for loss, 7.5 sacks, six interceptions, 28 defended passes and one forced fumble.

A college safety and 2018 fifth-round pick by Seattle, Flowers transitioned to cornerback with the Seahawks and occupied a starting role for over two seasons before a 2020 hamstring injury ruled him out of the rest of the season.

Flowers was waived by Seattle the following year and was claimed by Cincinnati around midseason.

He spent a year and a half with the Bengals in a depth role before signing with Atlanta and starting three games for the Falcons in 2023, under now-Jacksonville defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

Flowers has compiled 283 tackles including four for loss, two sacks, four interceptions, 22 passes defended and five forced fumbles over 90 games and 44 starts.

