Jaguars waive/injured UDFA WR

The Jaguars have waived/injured undrafted free agent wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr., according to Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.

Ruby suffered an unspecified injury during Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp workout on Friday. Should he clear waivers, he will revert to the Jaguars’ injured reserve.

From Pembroke Pines, Fla., the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Ruby accumulated an astounding 362 receptions for 5,624 yards and 74 touchdowns over five seasons at Division III Mount Union, where memorable former Jaguars receiver Cecil Shorts III once starred, from 2019-23.

Ruby peaked with an incredible 105 catches for 1,785 yards and 30 touchdowns over 14 games in 2022.

Ruby was one of five receivers Jacksonville signed after the 2024 NFL draft as undrafted free agents, alongside Joshua Cephus, David White Jr., Brevin Easton and Joseph Scates.

Of course, the Jaguars selected wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the draft. They also signed veterans, Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay, during free agency in March.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire