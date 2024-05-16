Report: Jaguars signing veteran LB Ty Summers

The Jaguars are signing veteran linebacker Ty Summers following a workout with the team on Wednesday, according to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Jacksonville waived/injured undrafted rookie wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr. in a corresponding move on Wednesday, per Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.

Summers tried out with Denver during the Broncos’ rookie minicamp last weekend, before working out and signing with Jacksonville.

Summers previously spent most of the 2022 season on the Jaguars’ practice squad, before signing with New Orleans and joining the Saints’ active roster that December. He remained with the Saints throughout the 2023 campaign.

A seventh-round selection by Green Bay in the 2019 NFL draft, the 6-foot-1, 241-pound Summers has produced 60 tackles, one defended pass and one fumble recovery over 67 appearances and one start in his NFL career, having taken the field with the Packets, Jaguars and Saints.

Summers joins a Jaguars’ inside linebacker room that includes Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Ventrell Miller, Yasir Abdullah, Caleb Jackson and Dequan Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire