Jags QB Trevor Lawrence up for Pepsi Rookie of the Week after solid Week 18 performance

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 season was one fans would rather forget, but the ending to it couldn’t have gone any better in the eyes for then in terms of what went down on the field Week 18. The team was able to defeat the Indianapolis Colts easily by the score of 26-11 and played a part in knocking them out of the postseason.

However, despite their win, the Jags were still able to earn the No. 1 overall pick of the draft. The reason for that was because the Detroit Lions were also able to earn a Week 18 win, as they defeated the Green Bay Packers by the score of 37-20.

A big part of the Jags’ win was the performance of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had his best game of the season. Lawrence started the game on fire by leading the Jags down the field for a Laquon Treadwell touchdown on the first drive, and the team never looked back afterward.

Ultimately, Lawrence finished the game 23-of-32 (71.9%) for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He also finished the game without any turnovers and did so with three of his starting offensive linemen out of the lineup.

As a result, the rookie will finish his season with the chance to be Pepsi’s Rookie of the Week and was placed on the ballot for the award on Tuesday. He will be joined by quarterbacks Davis Mills (Houston) and Mac Jones (New England), as well as receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit) and Ihmir Smith-Marsette (Minnesota), and linebacker Nick Bolton (Kansas City).

For those wanting to put in a vote, feel free to head to the link in the tweet above. Fans will be allowed to vote as much as they want until the deadline, and a winner will be announced on Thursday.