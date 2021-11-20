Jags elevate WR John Brown from practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been looking for speed threats much of the season with DJ Chark and Travis Etienne out for the season, and heading into Week 11, they’ve turned to a practice squad veteran to potentially find it.

The team decided to elevate veteran receiver John Brown from their practice squad, who just signed with them last week. With this transaction, all signs point to him being active against the San Francisco 49ers, but it’s not known how much he would see the field in the process.

The Jags’ decision to elevate Brown is one fans were hoping for as the Jags’ offense could use some life and needs more weapons for Trevor Lawrence. With eight years of experience to his name, Brown could be a contributor instantly for the Jags and could potentially help them stretch the field against a Niners defense that’s sixth against the pass.

Brown, a former third-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals in 2014, will enter Sunday’s game with 320 career catches to his name for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also won’t be that far removed from a career year, as he registered 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.