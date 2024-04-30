Jacksonville State football opener vs. Coastal Carolina gets new date, adds another midweek game

Jacksonville State football opening game of the 2024 season has a new date.

The Gamecocks will start their season on a Thursday when they host Coastal Carolina in the home opener. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday. It is the return game of a home-and-home that saw the Gamecocks fall to the Chanticleers 30-16 last season.

A release from Jax State says the move comes at the request of Conference USA, with times and TV designation coming at a later date.

It also means that the Gamecocks will have five games during the week, with three games on Wednesday, one on Friday and one on Thursday. The rest of the midweeks are apart of the CUSA midweek slate, starting with the Oct. 4 game versus Kennesaw State. It means that three of the six home games will not be on Saturday.

The Gamecocks are starting their second FBS season with the game versus Coastal Carolina. The game will also kick off the third season under coach Rich Rodriguez.

CARTER LAMBERT: How Jax State football Carter Lambert went from undersized to potential gadget player

POST SPRING OUTLOOK: Five things Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez needs to answer after 2024 Spring Game

Check out the full Jax State football schedule below

FULL SCHEDULE: Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez release 2024 schedule

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 29 vs. Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 7 at Louisville Saturday, Sept. 14 at Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Southern Miss Saturday, Sept. 28 Idle Friday, Oct. 4 at Kennesaw State Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. New Mexico State Wednesday, Oct. 16 Idle Wednesday Oct. 23 vs. Middle Tennessee State Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Liberty Saturday, Nov. 9 at Louisiana Tech Saturday, Nov. 16 At FIU Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Sam Houston Saturday, Nov. 30 at Western Kentucky

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football opener vs. Coastal Carolina gets new date