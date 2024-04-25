How Jax State football Carter Lambert went from undersized to potential gadget player

Jacksonville State football's Carter Lambert is a far way from being an undersized seventh grader who struggled to tackle bigger players.

Back then, Lambert would have to jump on the bigger kid's back to try and get them to the ground. But during the Jax State spring game, he was getting snaps with the first team offense as a gadget, swiss army knife type of offensive weapon. In between was a lot of hard work that saw him go from that undersized kid to Boaz High School's starting quarterback to walking on at Jax State and potentially earning playing time.

Lambert, who is entering his redshirt sophomore season, saw playing time at special teams last year. But, this year, a decision to step away from quarterback could see him become a major contributor. Lambert brings the right mentality to be a diverse weapon.

"Just whatever I can do to help the team. Whatever my skill set, however it helps out the best in this offense. I just want to do whatever I can that's best for the team. So if that's running back one day, slot one day, third quarterback, special teams, whatever it is. I'm happy to do what I can," Lambert said.

For Lambert, even the choice to come to Jax State, turning down Division III offers to walk on wasn't easy. In the end, the chance to compete for playing time on a Division I football was too much to turn down for Lambert. For his mother Cynthia Lambert, she believes that it all as worked out in the end.

"He really struggled with that decision, but then he was like I'm going to give it a shot, 'I want to be able to play D-1 football, I want to go try.' Those coaches have been great, everything that they told Carter would happen, has happened," Cynthia said.

Becoming a Swiss Army Knife player

This offseason, the offensive coaching staff approached Carter with the potential to become a gadget player. The decision was in part to try and take full advantage of his speed. He has been clocked running a 4.39 second 40-yard-dash. Lambert also brings the intelligence necessary to balance playing multiple positions, demonstrated by his straight A's as a biology major, on the path to be a dentist. It was something that Carter and his parents knew might be the case going into college, so they weren't shocked by his decision to embrace the change.

"We weren't shocked, that's kind of his nature," Cynthia said. "... He knew he was going to have to be willing to try some other positions. He'd do whatever, he'd do whatever position they asked him to."

Adapting to the new role is nothing new for Carter, who had to work for everything he got. From getting the starting quarterback role, which came after a lot of time in the gym and on the field, and then walking on to Jax State.

So to have to adapt to find a path to the field in college, that's nothing.

"I think that's something I had to adapt from a very early age. If you talk to my high school guys, I was a scrawny little kid. That's something that I have been used to for a while. I'm just grateful for the opportunity to go with the ones. It was a great experience, a dream come true to be with those guys," Lambert said.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football's Carter Lambert journey to potential gadget role