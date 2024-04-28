Jacksonville Jaguars sign former Rutgers tight end Shawn Bowman

Following one season at Rutgers, Shawn Bowman fulfilled a lifelong goal on Sunday, signing a rookie free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He is the second Rutgers football player to become a Jaguar in the last two years, joining Christian Braswell, who was drafted in the sixth round by Jacksonville last year.

After transferring to Rutgers from Maine, Bowman appeared in 13 games for the Scarlet Knights during the 2023 campaign. In his limited opportunities, Bowman added four receptions and 24 receiving yards to his resume. His best game for Rutgers game against Maryland in November when he caught three passes.

Although Bowman’s statistics don’t jump off the board, he was a valuable blocking tight end for Rutgers. At Maine, he was much more involved in the passing game. In his senior season, Bowman hauled in 31 receptions for 377 yards.

As Bowman looks to make an impact in Jacksonville, he will not be the only Scarlet Knight trying to prove himself. His former teammates Isaiah Iton (Tennessee Titans), JaQuae Jackson (Atlanta Falcons), Isaiah Washington, and Deion Jennings (Baltimore Ravens) were also signed as undrafted free agents.

#DUUUVAL @Nl_shawn8 | @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/4QRTtLv5gJ

— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 28, 2024

While Bowman’s NFL career is just starting, he held his own as a blocking tight end in the Big Ten. That is one part of his game that could benefit a talented Jaguars offense which includes Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire