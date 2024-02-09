What Irv Mulligan's return means for Jackson State football

When Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor, talked Wednesday about the running back position, he gushed when he told the media that running back Irv Mulligan will be returning for another year.

Mulligan will have an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19 in 2020 and did not play in 2022.

“Yes, they (J.D. Martin and Irv Mulligan) are currently in the program right now,” Taylor said. “Both guys will be back. Both of them are trying to get back; both of them were banged up last year. That is why we added some running back depth, but both guys are on campus right now.”

Taylor is pleased with Jackson State's running back room, which includes Desmond Moultrie and Ahmad Miller, who played in games last season.

Taylor recruited two running backs in Kobe Boykins and Nate Blount IV.

Boykins, a 5-foot-8, 155-pounder, is a three-star running back from Miami (Florida) and is compared to a Swiss Army knife who plays with an edge. Blount, a 6-0, 215-pound running back, is from Brandon High. Taylor said Blount is a big chunky kid, but he is physical and is going to be a special running back.

Mulligan was instrumental to Jackson State's offense early in the season. Before his ankle injury against Alabama State, he was leading the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 624 rushing yards through six games. He finished the season with 674 yards rushing on 122 carries with five TDs. He ended fifth in the SWAC in rushing.

“You talk about Irv Mulligan,” Taylor said. “That kid will be back, and he put the SWAC on notice last year. And if he doesn’t have that ankle injury…”

