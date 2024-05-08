Jack Grealish fined £666 for speeding

England and Manchester City star Jack Grealish has been fined £666 at Worcester Magistrates’ Court for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone in north Worcestershire in July last year.

In 2020 he was banned from driving for nine months and fined £82,499 for crashing his high-powered Range Rover – while wearing mismatched slippers.

Magistrates also handed Jack Grealish, who was not in court but pleaded guilty through his barrister, five penalty points.

The 28-year-old, of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, was also ordered to pay £110 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £266, leaving him with a total bill of £1,042.

The court was told Grealish was caught speeding by a mobile speed camera on Station Road, Wythall, while driving a Range Rover Sport on the morning of July 17, 2023.

A charge of failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of the driver was withdrawn.

