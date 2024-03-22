Jack Gohlke is early March Madness star. But here's why Oakland is not a Cinderella story

PITTSBURGH — It happens every year, without fail; an NCAA tournament darling emerges.

Consider this the introduction to the 2024 iteration, Jack Gohlke. He's a fifth-year senior transfer from Division II Hillsdale College, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

He's also the 6-foot-3, 215-pound guard from just outside Milwaukee who coach Greg Kampe affectionately said "looks like a linebacker" when he sat next to him at the dais inside PPG Paints Arena on Thursday evening.

Luckily for Oakland, he doesn't shoot like one.

Gohlke became the fifth player in NCAA tournament history to make 10 or more 3-pointers in a game, scoring a career-high 32 points to propel 14-seed Oakland to an 80-76 upset over 3-seed Kentucky and legendary coach John Calipari.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jack Gohlke (3) celebrates shooting a 3-pointer in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

But Gohlke said he never considered this new-found celebrity a possibility when he went to Hillsdale; he was focused on doing everything he could at that level. He also said he hadn't checked his phone yet. The sharpshooter likes to go into a bubble hours before and after the game and said afterwards he likes to "soak in the moment" before he said he isn't sure if he'll give his thank-yous at some point Friday, or perhaps after the weekend.

Gohlke has always been focused on living in the moment, wherever he is, which is why he said to CBS postgame in an interview that his team is not some Cinderella story. It's a group of tight-knit, hard-working seniors who believed in one another.

Oakland coach Greg Kampe reacts to a play during the second half of this team's game against Kentucky in the first round of the 2024 NCAA men's tournament at PPG Paints Arena.

"Obviously, we come in, we're the underdog by all measures, but you just gotta — as a player, you can't think that way," he said. "You gotta go out there and think you have the same talent level as them. I know they have draft picks and I know I'm not going to the NBA, but I know on any given night I can compete with those guys and our team can.

"That's why I say we're not Cinderella because when we play our A game, we can be the best team on the floor."

One of those nights

Oakland made just 1 of its first 10 shots and 2 of its first 16 shots through the game's first 6 minutes, when Gohlke checked into the game off the bench. He went through an elevator screen and caught the ball on the left wing when he knocked down his first long ball of the game.

On the next possession he came off a curl going counter clockwise, caught the ball and hit another 3-pointer from almost the exact same spot to go up 11-9.

It was just more than 2 minutes later when he got a handoff from DQ Cole, took one dribble inside the logo and got all net on his third 3-pointer, before he took a heat-check long ball fading to his left on the left side of the court, and got that one to go down as well to give OU a 19-13 lead less than halfway through the opening half.

"Going into every game, I feel like my teammates are capable of that," said Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend, who finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. "It's definitely a special thing to watch, just 3 after 3 after 3 and he gets so hype out there. It just give us all momentum and excitement to keep playing hard."

One of those "hype" moments came almost exactly 1 minute later, when he came around a curl on the left corner, pump faked and got his defender to fly by, before he took a dribble with his left-hand to reset and drilled his fifth long ball of the half.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jack Gohlke (3) takes a jump shot in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Gohlke went an eternity without a long ball by his measure — more than four minutes — and in that time Kentucky tied the game at 25, but he would drill a deep 3-pointer from the right wing in front of future lottery pick Reed Sheppard to put OU back up three.

Then, with the Grizzlies down two with 2two minutes left in the half, Gohlke ran around a pair of screens before he got the ball on the right wing and some how knocked down a fade-away 3-pointer off the glass to give Oakland the lead going into the half.

Kentucky had never allowed more than six 3-pointers by a player in a postseason game, Gohlke had seven by the break.

"I definitely prefer the wings," Gohlke said when asked about his favorite spot. "But I'll shoot it from anywhere, you probably saw that during the game."

His first long ball of the second half again came from the wing, this one the right, which put Oakland up, 49-45, then his next came from the left wing just feet in front of his head coach. Finally, the last shot he made from the field came with 4:45 left, after Cole kept the possession alive with offensive rebound alive and Gohlke paid the Wildcats pay when he knocked down the 25-footer.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jack Gohlke (3) reacts to a play during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Gohlke added two more points after he was fouled on a 3-pointer and made two free throws to cap his night.

"Jack Gohlke," Kampe began. "Somebody said 'you're a celebrity' and that's what we've talked about."

'Worked too hard to stop playing'

Gohlke, meanwhile, didn't even have a recruiting profile when he committed to Hillsdale in Oct. 2017; but that didn't deter him on the biggest stage Thursday night and won't going forward.

"I mean don't get me wrong, I would love to go to the NBA," laughed Gohlke. "But I want to keep playing professionally wherever that takes me, if it somehow is the NBA, that would be great, but if not, overseas, wherever it is. I've worked too hard to stop playing after this year."

Gohlke and Kampe, the early front runners for stars of this March, went on with ESPN to talk about the magnitude of what happened. No matter what happens from here on out, Gohlke is an Oakland legend whose name will be celebrated around Rochester for years to come.

Hillsdale's Jack Gohlke (3) takes a shot as the Hillsdale College Chargers play the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Crimson Hawks during their NCAA Division II men's basketball Elite Eight quarterfinals game at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday afternoon, March 22, 2022. Indiana University of Pennsylvania beat Hillsdale College, 67-55.

Was that the primary joy he was soaking in when that final buzzer sounded?

"I would say not really," he said. "More so what I was thinking about is how Coach Kampe has always talked about doing this kind of for Oakland and the university. That's kind of more what set in is that we just did a big thing for the university and the basketball program and I want to continue to do that."

