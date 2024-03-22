Oakland's Jack Gohlke delivers message after Kentucky upset: 'We're not a Cinderella'

Oakland basketball pulled a miraculous upset over No. 3-seeded Kentucky on Thursday behind a career-high 32 points from guard Jack Gohlke.

Gohlke, a sixth-year senior in his first season of Division I basketball after transferring from Hillsdale College, a Division II program, made 10 3-pointers in the 80-76 win over the Wildcats.

REQUIRED READING: Who is Jack Gohlke? Oakland guard has record-breaking showing vs Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

Gohlke, a 3-point specialist, only attempted 3-pointers in the game, which is nothing unusual. In the regular season, he took 335 shots, 327 of which were 3-pointers (second-most in Division I). While Gohlke and Oakland seem like a true Cinderella team with quirky play and an unlikely upset, he denies that title.

"We're not a Cinderella," Gohlke said as he left his postgame interview with the CBS broadcast.

"We're not a Cinderella"



Jack Gohlke and Greg Kampe react to Oakland's stunning upset over Kentucky 🐻#MarchMadness @OaklandMBB pic.twitter.com/KOC103aPWt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

Oakland coach Greg Kampe said the Golden Grizzlies would celebrate for "about 45 minutes" before shifting their focus to their next matchup, which will be the winner of 11-seed NC State and 6-seed Texas Tech.

Oakland went into its matchup with Kentucky unfazed, even though it offered potentially the first NCAA Tournament first-round victory in program history (they previously won a First Four game).

REQUIRED READING: How many 14 seeds have upset 3 seeds? History of first-round upsets after Oakland upsets Kentucky

"That's what I'm stressing to my guys this week," Kampe said in the days leading up to the game. "You've earned it and you've got the chance to change your lives, to do something special."

What Jack Gohlke said after Oakland's win over Kentucky

Here's the full video of what Oakland coach Kampe and Gohlke said after their upset win over Kentucky on Thursday:

"We're not a Cinderella"



Jack Gohlke and Greg Kampe react to Oakland's stunning upset over Kentucky 🐻#MarchMadness @OaklandMBB pic.twitter.com/KOC103aPWt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oakland's Jack Gohlke: 'We're not a Cinderella' after Kentucky upset