'The Jace factor': Rocky Mountain girls soccer's Jace Holley leading Lobos in senior season

Rocky Mountain girls soccer star Jace Holley has a new obsession lately: weightlifting.

It just happens to be intense cross-training for her lifetime obsession on the soccer pitch.

"I've always been tall and skinny but I want people to be like, 'Oh, actually she’s a beast.'"

The on-field production from Holley does the trick there.

The University of Colorado signee is better than ever in her senior season, tallying nine goals with two assists as the Lobos' offensive sparkplug during a 6-1-1 start.

Rocky Mountain's girls soccer player Jace Holley poses for a Portrait on Tuesday, April 10, 2024, at Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins, Colo.

The midfielder scored twice during a recent city rivalry win against Fort Collins, added an assist and narrowly missed a first-half hat trick with another shot off the post.

Already a Class 5A first team all-state selection last season, Holley has taken it up a notch this spring.

"Jace's soccer IQ is unbelievable and it puts her in the right position basically every time," Rocky Mountain coach Shane Wagner said. "That's why all the other pieces have worked for us."

The weightlifting is just an entry point for Holley's devotion to her training and physical upkeep in a demanding sport.

It's evolved mostly from taking a class for lifting at Rocky Mountain.

"Most students just take (that class) to get easy credits and half-ass it," said friend and teammate Kate McGonagle. "But Jace does everything with a purpose."

She plays like it, too.

Holley is as complete as you'll see at the high school level, sliding seamlessly from controlling passes in the midfield to dropping back into defensive lanes or pushing for goals.

Rocky Mountain's Jace Holly controls the ball during a game against Poudre High School in Fort Collins, Colo., on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

She brings blazing speed, can finish with either foot, plays brilliant through balls and her best shots often come from corner angles, a rarity in the prep ranks.

It's no surprise, given her lifetime spent around the sport and an earned versatility from her club experience.

Father Nick played at CSU-Pueblo (then Southern Colorado), coached Jace throughout much of her youth career and continues to coach for Arsenal Colorado youth.

Younger brothers Carson and Cade are already standouts in Colorado's junior ranks. And while mother Gina didn't play, she's a total convert at this point.

"She's a full-on soccer mom now. She definitely gets really into it," Jace said with a laugh.

"We're a tight family that revolves around soccer. I wouldn’t be the player I am without them and growing up like that."

Her time playing with Colorado's best for the Rapids' ECNL (Elite Clubs National League) teams has also made her dominant against high school competition.

Holley's club role is less scoring-oriented and more midfield facilitator, almost like a quarterback's responsibility.

"In club, I’m more about passing, moving off the ball, giving it and getting it back. But for Rocky, I'm usually dribbling more and being aggressive to open up scoring," Holley said.

"I enjoy the challenge and I like having the ball at my feet."

Holley definitely carries great responsibility for the Lobos, but she doesn't do it alone.

Rocky Mountain has a deep squad with eight seniors, including key players like Ali Warner, Josephine Demaret, Addison Osilka, Nikki Gudemann and Payton Bell.

The Lobos made the 5A quarterfinals last season before falling to Fairview, the third time in five seasons Rocky reached the final eight.

The loss motivated for Holley to return as a senior, not a given for a soccer player of her caliber with a high-major college scholarship already in hand.

"I really wanted to help us get to that next step since we haven't been past (the quarterfinals) in my career," she said. "And I just really love playing with my friends."

Rocky Mountain's girls soccer player Jace Holley poses for a Portrait on Tuesday, April 10, 2024, at Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins, Colo.

Holley's play isn't the only way she leads the Lobos.

There's an energy that straddles the line between passion and clarity and a focus on preparation that extends to the field.

She's ultra-precise in her technical drills, leads team cool-downs after games and practices with max effort.

"It's the 'Jace factor,'" Wagner said. "She’s always smiling and fun to be around, not anxious or nervous before a game. She's just ready."

"She doesn’t bring people down by yelling or screaming at them," said Warner, a longtime friend. "Jace is super competitive but in a positive way."

Those attributes should translate well in college, with her CU career just months away.

First, though, Holley has a chance for some on-the-job learning.

She was recently named to the new NoCo Rain semi-professional women's team that will plays its debut season this summer out at Windsor's Future Legends Sports Complex.

The Rain will feature players from fellow locals like Fossil Ridge's Abby Ballek to Holley's former Rocky teammate Skylar Haase (now at Texas Tech) and older players with professional experience around the world.

It's a chance to experience the physicality of playing against adults before joining the Buffaloes.

"They’re definitely going to raise my play," Holley said.

How much higher can her play go? She'll really have to earn it in Boulder, since Holley is one of just two CU high school signees joining a roster full of upperclassmen.

There's still plenty to accomplish this season first, but Wagner said he has no doubt what Holley can do going forward.

"She makes an impact everywhere, and that’s going to carry over the next level," he said. "I truly believe she can go big places."

Rocky Mountain's girls soccer player Jace Holley poses for a Portrait on Tuesday, April 10, 2024, at Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins, Colo.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado soccer recruit Jace Holley starring for Rocky Mountain High School