Jabbar Muhammad explains decision to transfer from Washington to Oregon

When it comes to rivalries in the world of sports, there are few breeding grounds as fertile as college football. And when you talk about some of the best rivalries in the world of college football, the “Cascade Clash” between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies deserves mention.

So when one of the best players on a team in that rivalry decides that a change of scenery would best suit him, and decides to move on over to the other team in the rivalry, what happens?

That’s something you could ask Oregon cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. He was one of the best players for the Huskies a year ago, beating the Ducks twice in the season. After the destruction of the Washington roster took place following their loss in the national championship game, though, Muhammad chose to join the Ducks.

“As a kid, everyone dreams of coming to Oregon,” Muhammad said on Tuesday after practice. “When I got into the portal I got in contact with the coaches about what they had building here and what they could do for me and it’s something that attracted me.”

This isn’t the first time that Muhammad has changed schools. He started his college career at Oklahoma State, where he spent three seasons with the Cowboys before heading up to the Pacific Northwest. However, moving from one rival to the other is something that has certainly had fans get after him.

“You can’t please everybody,” Muhammad said. “You know, you’re gonna look at the people who want to talk about you, people say don’t do this, do that. But at the end of the day, you know, it’s about what’s best for you. So I kind of have some blinders on this last time knowing that, you know, this decision is gonna be pretty tough.”

Now, Muhammad projects to be one of the stars of Oregon’s defense. He’s proven that he can be impactful on the field, racking up 46 tackles and 3 interceptions last year with the Huskies alone. Can he have that type of impact in Eugene?

Duck fans would like to see it, this time with their support.

