Ja’Marr Chase sends hilarious message after historic day

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase made some stunning franchise history with his 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns during the win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

After the win, he followed up the MVP-like performance by hitting a layup on social media.

First, the backstory. A quote from Chase a weekend ago went viral. It was a few seconds of a much bigger interview, but that’s how the internet works. So much so, Chase got called into Zac Taylor’s office the Monday after — but for good reasons, even though Chase later admitted he thought he was getting in trouble.

So that backstory out of the way, Chase sent this out after the win over the Cardinals, playing off his always open quote:

