J.J. Watt considered signing with the Steelers in 2021

Oh, what could have been.

There isn’t a Pittsburgh Steelers fan who didn’t want to see outside linebacker T.J. Watt line up with his brother, defensive end J.J. Watt on the Steelers defense. Even as recently as this offseason, there was speculation that despite his retirement, perhaps Pittsburgh could coax J.J. to the Steel City for one season.

But perhaps it was more realistic to think they could have played together in 2021. At least according to J.J., He could have played with T.J. and his other brother Derek who was the Steelers fullback at the time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“They were on the list,” Watt said. “It certainly would have been awesome to play with my brothers, but T.J. was also going through the contract situation there, so the last thing I wanted to do was come in and take any money away from his contract.”

How big brother of him to stay away so T.J. could get paid. Still, could you have imagined what that 2021 defensive front would have been like with the elder Watt opposite his brother along with Cam Heyward rushing the passer?

OH WOW: Future Hall of Famer, J.J. Watt almost signed with the #Steelers in 2021 to play with his brothers. “They were on the list,” Watt said of the #Steelers when reflecting on his decision-making process. “It certainly would have been awesome to play with my brothers, but… pic.twitter.com/2Fs2hTrXec — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 9, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

Steelers WR Allen Robinson brings wealth of experience to unit CBS Sports names Minkah Fitzpatrick one of the most underappreciated players in the NFL Steeler Cam Heyward makes the cut on list of top defensive tackles

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire