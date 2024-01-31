IU basketball's Mike Woodson pays Greenfield-Central star Braylon Mullins a visit

Four days after Braylon Mullins set the Greenfield-Central program scoring record with 51 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer in a 74-72 double overtime win at Pendleton Heights, Indiana coach Mike Woodson made his first visit to see Mullins at his school.

The 6-5 Mullins, who already has an offer from Indiana, is rated as four-star prospect and the No. 65 national player nationally in the 2025 class on the 247Sports composite. He currently has high-major offers from Butler, Cincinnati, IU, Iowa, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, along with several mid-major offers, including Ball State, Indiana State, IUPUI, Southern Indiana and Valparaiso from in-state.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson visited Greenfield-Central junior Braylon Mullins on Wednesday. From left: Woodson, Braylon Mullins, Josh Mullins, IU assistant Brian Walsh

Butler assistant coaches Jon Diebler and Alex Barlow were in attendance for Mullins’ game Saturday at Pendleton Heights. Mullins, who scored 41 of his 51 points in the second half and two overtime periods, is averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 steals and shooting 41.4% (41-for-99 from the 3-point line) for the 16-0 Cougars, who are ranked No. 6 in Class 4A.

IU assistant coach Brian Walsh joined Woodson on the visit to see Mullins on Wednesday. Other schools that have been in touch since Saturday include Butler, Florida Atlantic and Notre Dame.

Mullins has previously said he is not planning to make a decision until after his AAU season, which should make for an interesting recruiting battle through the spring and summer.

