'A special night.' Braylon Mullins scores 51 points and game-winner for Greenfield-Central

PENDLETON — It was an all-time classic in a gym where Joe Buck has seen a few. The Pendleton Heights coach, whose name is the court, just wished he could have sent the fans in green and white home with a victory Friday night.

And he would have, if not for one of the great performances on this court — arguably any court — by Greenfield-Central junior Braylon Mullins, who drilled a contested shot from beyond the 3-point line at the end of the second overtime to keep Class 4A seventh-ranked Greenfield-Central undefeated with a 74-72 win.

“When a kid gets 50 points or whatever he got,” Buck said, “you shouldn’t be totally surprised when he hits the tough shot to win the basketball game.”

The 6-5 Mullins was truly unstoppable, especially in the second half and both overtimes. He scored 41 of his 51 points after halftime on an array of drives, 3-pointers and free throws. But Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Pendleton Heights seemed to have an answer for Mullins on the other end, taking a four-point lead with 1:34 left in the second overtime after Seth LaRavia hit three of four free throws on back-to-back possessions.

The Pendleton Heights’ lead was still four points when Mullins scored on an and-1 with 49.1 seconds remaining. Pendleton Heights, leading by one point, attempted to run the clock down, but the ball was poked loose and in a scramble Greenfield-Central forced a jump ball, retaining possession with 28.1 seconds remaining.

That led to a timeout from Greenfield-Central coach Luke Meredith. The play: Get the ball to Braylon Mullins. Every single person in the Pendleton Heights’ gym knew it, too. Mullins initially missed a contested 3-pointer over 6-7 senior Josiah Gustin, but Greenfield-Central guard Boston Willard was able to snare the loose ball rebound and give the Cougars another chance.

“We were trying to get an iso screen play at the very end of the game, but they played the trap very well and Boston (Willard) threw a skip pass to Brady (Johnson) and I saw the clock was at three seconds,” Mullins said. “I had to shoot one and threw up a prayer. I’m just happy it went in.”

The shot from the right wing was initially called a 3-pointer on the court, then changed to a 2-pointer in the official scorebook. It was later changed back to a 3-pointer because the officials on the court ruled it a 3-pointer. The replay showed it should have been a 3-pointer, though that only mattered in the record books. Mullins set the school record with 51 points, instead of settling for a tie with Kevin Bell (1981-82 season) and John Hamilton (1999-2000 season) with 50 points.

Greenfield-Central Cougars Braylon Mullins (24) shoots the game-winning basket Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, during the game at Pendleton Heights High School in Pendleton. The Greenfield-Central Cougars defeated the Pendleton Heights Arabians 74-72 in double overtime.

“I’ll be honest, I was kind of hoping to bank it,” Mullins said of his game-winner. “I had a good angle for that. I hadn’t really got a 3-pointer to roll in all night and it rolled in. It was just a great feeling.”

The Greenfield-Central team, coaches and student section made a beeline for Mullins, who fell on his backside in the right corner of the court.

“Give the ball to Braylon and let him be Braylon,” Meredith said of the plan. “That’s what he did. He hit big shot after big shot. That’s what makes him so special.”

Mullins was 18-for-30 from the field, including 4-for-11 from the 3-point line, and 11-for-13 from the free-throw line. He left the game briefly with blood on his right knee near the end of regulation and hobbled when he turned his ankle before tying the score with two free throws with 3.5 seconds remaining in the first overtime.

“This was a sectional-type atmosphere,” Meredith said. “And they are a sectional opponent, a conference opponent. This will help us. We’re 16-0, the best start in school history, but more importantly, we learned from this. We found a way to win.”

Pendleton Heights (8-9) was left wondering what else it had to do to win. Buck, the most-decorated coach in program history with six of the program’s nine sectional titles and only regional crown, returned this season to coach after stepping away following the 2005-06 season. He had his team on the brink of winning several times. At the end of the first overtime, Gustin blocked Mullins' shot and protect a two-point lead, but the Arabians missed an open layup and the ball went back to Greenfield-Central with 5.1 seconds remaining.

The Arabians then fouled Mullins on a long pass down the court and he made both free throws to extend the game to another overtime.

“I thought we had several opportunities to win the basketball game but just couldn’t get a break or get a roll,” Buck said. “For the fans to be enthusiastic like that and not get over the hump, that’s disappointment but I’m extremely proud of our team.”

The Greenfield-Central student section and bench celebrate after Greenfield-Central Cougars Braylon Mullins (24) makes a three-point attempt Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, during the game at Pendleton Heights High School in Pendleton. The Greenfield-Central Cougars defeated the Pendleton Heights Arabians 74-72 in double overtime.

LaRavia led Pendleton Heights with 22 points and Cooper Sims added 19 on 5-for-10 shooting from the 3-point line. Gustin had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Arabians. Willard had 14 points for Greenfield-Central on 4-for-9 shooting from the 3-point line.

But the night belonged to Mullins, who was awarded for the dog mask to wear in the Greenfield-Central locker room after the game. That is an honor, not a punishment.

“It’s a special night,” Meredith said. “And he’s a special young man.”

