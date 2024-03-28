Former North Central guard Leland Walker to visit IU basketball next week.

Mike Woodson made his first splash in adding to IU's 2024-25 roster with the commitment of five-star forward Bryson Tucker on Thursday. He hopes to keep that momentum going with six more scholarships to fill.

One of their targets, Eastern Kentucky guard Leland Walker, will visit IU on Monday after spending Thursday and Friday on a visit with DePaul and its new coach Chris Holtmann.

A former North Central point guard who finished his prep career at Hargrave Military (Va.), Walker was first-team All-ASUN this season averaging 15.4 points per game (second on team by 0.2) and led the Colonels in with 4.1 assists per game as a sophomore. He shot 34% from behind the arc and his 38 made 3s would have been second-most on IU.

A homecoming makes sense to fill the void of Xavier Johnson's departure. Point guard is still a point of emphasis in the portal despite the return of Gabe Cupps and Trey Galloway, who filled in admirably late last season. IU needs players who can create their own shot, and Walker can do that.

Leland Walker of the juniors, hypes up his teammates at Brownsburg High School on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, during junior vs. senior all-stars exhibition action.

Walker averaged 19.3 points, 3.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game as a junior at North Central and would have been on the short list of IndyStar Mr. Basketball candidates as a senior.

With the 2021 Indiana Junior All-Stars, Walker scored 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting, including 4-for-6 from the 3-point line against his senior counterparts.

Former Pike guard Ryan Conwell, now starring at Indiana State, was asked prior to the 2021-22 high school season who was the toughest player to guard, and he responded Walker: “I’ve played against some good players. Probably the toughest to guard around here is Leland (Walker). He’s so fast."

Former Hoosier and Lawrence North Wildcat CJ Gunn, who entered the transfer portal this month, also answered Walker. "Leland made me dial in when we played North Central. His shiftiness, his craftiness, his shot off the dribble. You have to be really determined to guard him.”

