It'd be cool if Jaguars' Calais Campbell yelled 'checkmate!' every time he got a sack

Calais Campbell was a big free-agent pickup this past offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who got him on a four-year deal valued at $60 million in the spring.

He made an immediate splash, notching four sacks in a victory against the Houston Texans in Jacksonville’s season opener. Through two games, Campbell is tied with the Dallas Cowboys’ Demarcus Lawrence for the league high in sacks.

[Watch on Yahoo: Ravens vs. Jaguars live from London Sept. 24]

Calais Campbell got all of his sacks this season in one game, the opener against Houston. (AP) More

He’ll take his sack-happy ways to London on Sunday, when the Jaguars face the Baltimore Ravens, a game Yahoo Sports will stream live.

In a Yahoo Sports video feature, reporter Kirk Morrison spent time with Campbell and one of the Jaguar’s brothers to talk about a passion that helped balance the defensive star: chess.

More NFL on Yahoo Sports