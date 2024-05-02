Isotopes show off new menu items
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple of lucky fans at Thursday’s Albuquerque Isotopes game got the chance to sample some of this year’s hot menu items. The Isotopes’ very own chief Jim Greigo came out of his laboratory to show off the goods.
Fans tried the new hotdog sushi roll, the pig candy burger, and a Hwaiian-inspired turkey leg. “It’s a beef, teriyaki noodle bowl. It was really delicious. For baseball… park, it is really good food,” said Jim Schilling, fan.
Fans can get their hands on some of these new creations at Friday night’s game against the Round Rock Express.
Here’s a list of fireworks and Mariciahis nights, for the Isotopes’ full promotional schedule, click here.
Fireworks Shows
Saturday, May 4
Sunday, May 5
Saturday, May 18
Saturday, June 1
Saturday, June 15
Sunday, June 16
Saturday, June 29
Thursday, July 27
Saturday, Aug. 10
Sunday, Aug. 31
Friday, Sept. 13
Saturday, Sept. 14
Mariachis Nights
Sunday, May 5 – Pre-game Al Hurricane Jr. concert, adult Mariachis jersey giveaway, post-game fireworks show
Saturday, June 15 – Amigos night, post-game fireworks show
Saturday, July 13 – Lowrider night, lowrider bobblehead giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 10 – Tamalewood night, post-game fireworks
Sunday, Sept. 15 – Final fiesta, adult Mariachis jersey giveaway, fan appreciation day
