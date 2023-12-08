Islanders acquire Robert Bortuzzo in trade with Blues

The Islanders added a defenseman on Friday in a trade with the St. Louis Blues for Robert Bortuzzo in exchange for New York’s seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the team announced.

Bortuzzo, 34, is a 14-year veteran who has played in St. Louis the last 10 seasons, including the 2018-19 Stanley Cup champion team.

Throughout his career, Bortuzzo has totaled 74 points – 20 goals and 54 assists – and 491 penalty minutes in 537 regular-season games. In 55 playoff games, Bortuzzo has recorded two goals and two assists.

The move comes after the Islanders announced defenseman Ryan Pulock was placed on the IR with a lower-body injury.