Isaiah Thomas gets standing ovation in Nuggets debut

Isaiah Thomas’s path to the Denver Nuggets was a difficult one.

The 30-year-old point guard was a star in the making with the Boston Celtics before a hip labrum injury stalled his career on the heels of an All-NBA season.

Thomas played through pain, sorrow

He played through pain and in the midst of the death of his sister during the 2017 playoffs only to see his injury eventually force him to shut down in the Eastern Conference Finals.

He eventually needed surgery. Dreams of a follow-up MVP candidate campaign were done. As was the max contract that would have come with it. He eventually signed for the veteran’s minimum in Denver and sat the entire season until Wednesday.

Nuggets fans welcome Thomas with standing ovation

So when he made his Denver debut late in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings, an appreciative fan base that knows his story showed him love via standing ovation.

Nuggets fans, aware of the career plight of Isaiah Thomas, showed him a lot of love in his Denver debut. (AP)

Thomas played 13 minutes in the 120-118 Nuggets win. He posted eight points, two assists and two turnovers while hitting 3-of-6 field goal attempts, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range.

The Nuggets have a team with aims of a deep playoff run. Thomas has a chance to play a sparkplug role off the bench for a winner. If he can do so and remain healthy, he has a chance at a strong second act in a once-derailed career.

