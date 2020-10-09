Is Miami really back? Can the 'Canes hang with Clemson? Here are 5 key factors in Saturday's showdown

There’s an overexcitement that inevitably merges to an insult when a once-gilded college football power hints at a return to its former glory.

Asking if a team is back has turned from a query to a ground for mockery when the next program pratfall occurs.

So here comes No. 7 Miami (3-0), fresh off three blowout victories and playing at No. 1 Clemson (3-0) on Saturday night. It marks the third prime-time showcase game for the Hurricanes this season, as their curb stompings of Louisville (47-34) and Florida State (52-10) both came in a prime television window.

There’s no question that Miami has taken a huge step forward in Manny Diaz’s second season. Transfer quarterback D’Eriq King and new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee have rescued Miami’s offense from the stone age and turned the Hurricanes into the buzz of the sport.

Are they good enough to hang with Clemson? Few in the ACC have been in the past five seasons, as the Tigers bring a 24-game ACC win streak, a 24-game home win streak and a general aura of dominance that few in the sport can match. (Vegas has installed Clemson as a 14-point favorite.) So is Miami back? Let’s cut through the rhetoric and dive into the matchups. Yahoo Sports spoke to more than a half-dozen coaching staff members who have played or scouted Miami and Clemson this season. Here are the factors that will be the difference in the game.

The Clemson Tigers offense lines up against the Miami Hurricanes during an ACC championship game. (Mike Comer/Getty Images)

1. Run the ball

The easiest player to project having a monster game is Clemson’s Travis Etienne, the senior star who shocked the sport by returning this season — and then not opting out. Etienne averages 6.2 yards per carry, which is actually well below what he averaged in 2019 (7.8) and 2018 (8.1).

The consistent theme running through the minds of opponents is Miami’s weakness in the middle. The strength of their defensive line is ends Jaelan Phillips (2.5 TFLs and 1 INT) and Temple transfer Quincy Roche (5.5 TFLs), but neither are elite run stoppers. Inside, teams have been able to push the Hurricanes around, as an opposing assistant explains.

“They look like ‘The U’ across the board,” the coach said. “They just have two linebackers who are stiff and aren’t great tacklers (Bradley Jennings Jr. and Zach McCloud) and their interior defensive linemen are average. When your interior and your linebackers are both weaknesses, that’s a problem if teams can run the ball.”

Here’s a stat to remember if this game gets ugly: Louisville averaged 8.53 yards per carry and rushed for 307 yards. If Clemson doesn’t fall behind, they can pound Miami into submission.

2. Miami’s offensive line test

Last season, Miami’s offensive line was one of the worst units in all college football. They gave up 51 sacks and the Hurricanes got shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.

So far this season, the arrival of King and Lashlee’s ramped-up tempo have transformed Miami’s offense. The scheme also puts exponentially less stress on the offensive line.

“They are still a below-average offensive line,” said another opposing assistant. “The quarterback’s slipperiness allows them to not take sacks and makes plays. They haven’t played a good defense, and they haven’t played a good defensive line.”

Those who’ve played Clemson quickly point out that this year’s defensive line isn’t the caliber of past editions. True freshman defensive end Myles Murphy (5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks) and tackle Bryan Bresee (1.5 sacks) are the types of revelatory talents we can expect to be three-and-done players. But they are still true freshman playing in their first marquee game.

Clemson’s defensive line has been in flux. Former blue-chip recruit Xavier Thomas, who has yet to live up to his five-star billing, may play a few snaps against Miami and it’d be his first action this season. (He’s not expected to have a big impact.) Fellow end Justin Foster, a senior who had 10.5 TFLs last year, has yet to play this season. Sophomore tackle Tyler Davis, who started every game on the interior last season, will be back after getting hurt against Wake Forest and missing two games.

