Irons used by the top 10 golfers in strokes gained approach the green
Two weeks ago, we revealed the drivers being used by the golfers who lead the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee, a critical statistic for success. However, if there is a stat that holds even more value for the game’s elite players, it is strokes gained approach the green.
Sure, everyone wants to hole more putts and get more distance off the tee, but pros have accepted the notion, based on analytics, that the more birdie chances you have, the lower your scores will go, even if you are not a great putter. Distance off the tee can help, but accuracy and consistency from the fairway with your irons will translate into birdie chances and keep big numbers off your scorecard.
Below is a list of the players who lead the PGA Tour in strokes gained approach the green, along with the irons they currently play.
10. Justin Thomas, 0.771
Justin Thomas’ Titleist 621.JT irons (Titleist)
IRONS: Titleist T100 (4) and Titleist 621.JT (5-9) prototype irons with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Titleist T100 iron set: $1,299 at GlobalGolf / $1,399.99 at PGA Tour Superstore
9. Viktor Hovland, 0.783
Viktor Hovland’s Ping irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
IRONS: Ping i210 (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 85X Hybrid shaft, (4-PW), with KBS Tour V 120X shafts
8. Luke Donald, 0.792
Mizuno Pro 221 irons (David Dusek/Golfweek)
IRONS: Mizuno Pro 225 (3), 223 (4), 221 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts
Mizuno Pro 225: $1,321 at GlobalGolf / $1,311.99 at PGA Tour Superstore
7. Russell Knox, 0.819
Russell Knox’s Srixon irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
IRONS: Srixon ZX5 (4), ZX7 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Srixon ZX5: $1,137.99 at GlobalGolf / at PGA Tour Superstore
Srixon ZX7: $1,137.99 at GlobalGolf / at PGA Tour Superstore
6. Russell Henley, 0.889
Russell Henley’s Titleist irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
IRONS: Titleist T100 (2019) (4-6), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100 shafts, (7-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Titleist T100 iron set: $1,299 at GlobalGolf / $1,399.99 at PGA Tour Superstore
5. Tom Hoge, 0.891
Tom Hoge’s Titleist irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
IRONS: Titleist 620 CB (4), 620 MB (5-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts
Titleist 620 CB iron set: $1,399 at GlobalGolf
Titleist 620 MB irons: $175 each at PGA Tour Superstore
4. Collin Morikawa, 0.915
Collin Morikawa’s TaylorMade irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
IRONS: TaylorMade P-770 (4), P-7MC (5-6), P-730 (7-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.
TaylorMade P-770: $1,179 at GlobalGolf / $175 each at PGA Tour Superstore
3. Daniel Berger, 0.927
Daniel Berger’s TaylorMade irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
IRONS: Callaway Apex (3), TaylorMade Tour Preferred MC (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts
Callaway Apex irons: $1,294.99 at GlobalGolf / PGA Tour Superstore
2 Jon Rahm, 1.058
Jon Rahm’s Callaway equipment. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts
1. Will Zalatoris, 1.102
Will Zalatoris’ Titleist irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)
IRONS: Titleist T200 (3), with Nippon NS Pro Modus 3 130 shaft, T100 (2019) (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Titleist T200: $1,299 at GlobalGolf / PGA Tour Superstore
Titleist T100 iron set: $1,299 at GlobalGolf / $1,399.99 at PGA Tour Superstore
