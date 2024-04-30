Irei leads Hawaii in Big West golf championship

Apr. 30—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

University of Hawaii men's golfer Kolbe Irei shot a 72 on Monday in the second round of the Big West Championship at the La Quinta County Club in California.

Irei is tied for 13th place at 3-over 147 heading into today's final round.

Rei Harashima of UC Irvine (68-68 — 136) and Tegan Andrews of CSU Fullerton (63-73 — 136) are tied for first.

Hawaii is in seventh place at 601 after compiling a second-round score of 299. Long Beach State leads the team standings at 9-under 567 and has a three-stroke lead over Round 1 leader Cal State Fullerton (570).