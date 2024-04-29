Ipswich 'know what's on line' at Coventry - Taylor

Jack Taylor has made 31 Championship appearances this season, producing two goals and two assists to help Ipswich to the verge of promotion [Getty Images]

Ipswich Town plan to attack at Coventry City on Tuesday despite only needing a point to put Championship promotion in their hands, midfielder Jack Taylor says.

The Tractor Boys will start their final away trip of the season behind second-placed Leeds United on goal difference, with their visit to the Sky Blues representing their game in hand before the two clubs play their final matches of the campaign on Saturday.

"We're just so looking forward to playing," Taylor told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"We're all really focused on getting the job done. We know what's on the line.

"We're going to go for the win, like we have done all season. As long as we stick to our system and principles, we'll definitely get the job done."

Ipswich play second-bottom Huddersfield Town in their closing home match on Saturday, when they will need a draw to guarantee Premier League football next season if they win at Coventry or victory if they draw.

Defeat against opponents who cannot reach the play-offs would keep them behind Leeds because of a goal inferiority of at least eight, meaning they would need to better the Whites' result in their final home match against fourth-placed Southampton.

"It's probably worked out better, rather than sealing the deal at Coventry," added Taylor.

"We can do it at home in front of our supporters, who've been with us all season. Sometimes you can't believe it - whether you turn up at Plymouth or Middlesbrough, it's sold out wherever you go.

"Hopefully we repay them tomorrow - and especially on Saturday. It will be special but we've got to stay level-headed and know we've got a very important game tomorrow night."

Last season's League One runners-up will lift the title if they win both of their games and leaders Leicester City take a maximum of a point from their two remaining matches.

Taylor, who went up to the Championship with Peterborough United in 2020-21 before joining Town from The Posh last June, praised boss Kieran McKenna, who became a senior manager for the first time when he took over at Portman Road in December 2021.

"He's really calm and doesn't ever seem to be stressed," said the 25-year-old.

"He's been consistent all season, whether it's a midweek cup game or a massive game on a Saturday. He stays as calm as he wants.

"It's a special group, special players. I've been in promotion sides before but there's something very special about this team."