IPL 2024 results: Sunrisers Hyderabad hit record IPL score for second time this season

Head was signed for 6.8 crore rupees (£645,000) in the auction for this year's IPL after hitting a match-winning century in last year's World Cup final [Getty Images]

Indian Premier League, Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad 287-3 (20 overs): Head 102 (41), Klaasen 67 (31) Royal Challengers Bengaluru 262-7 (20 overs): Karthik 83 (35) Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 25 runs Scorecard. Table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad broke the record for the highest Indian Premier League total for the second time this season by posting 287-3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Travis Head hit 102 from 41 balls as Sunrisers beat the 277-3 they made against Mumbai Indians last month.

It was the second-highest score in a men's T20 and the highest in a franchise tournament.

The match ended as the highest-scoring T20 with RCB losing by just 25 runs.

They ended on 262-7 after a remarkable 35-ball 83 at number six by Dinesh Karthik, although a win always seemed unlikely given a required scoring rate of more than 20 in the last five overs.

England all-rounder Will Jacks was run out backing up for seven in RCB's chase, having earlier bowled three wicketless overs which cost 32.

His international team-mate Reece Topley returned figures of 1-68 from his four overs for RCB - the third most expensive in an IPL match.

Australia international Head hit nine fours and eight sixes - first putting on 108 with Abhishek Sharma for the opening wicket.

Abhishek was dismissed by Topley but Head continued and reached his century in 39 balls, making it the fourth-fastest in IPL history.

He skied a catch to mid-off off Lockie Ferguson in the 13th over, but Heinrich Klaasen struck seven sixes in a 31-ball 67, Aiden Markram added an unbeaten 32 from 17 balls and Abdul Samad made 37 not out from 10.

The Sunrisers total has only been bettered in men's T20s by Nepal, who scored 314-3 against Mongolia last year.

