Iowa vs. South Carolina: How to watch the women's NCAA championship game right now
The women's March Madness final is about to tip off on ABC.
Three weeks ago, 68 teams entered the women’s NCAA tournament. Now, two remain: No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina. Iowa defeated UConn 71-69 in the Final Four round, with Caitlin Clark playing one of the more modest games of her March Madness run. South Carolina knocked out NC State 78-59. The championship game between the two top-seeded teams tips off at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s final college basketball game? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Iowa vs. South Carolina this Sunday, including the NCAA championship game start time, March Madness winner odds and more.
How to watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina game:
Date: Sunday, Apr. 7
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, YouTube TV
When is the women's NCAA Championship Game?
The women’s NCAA tournament concludes with the final game on Sunday, Apr. 7, 2024, tipping off at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.
March Madness Final schedule:
Sunday, Apr. 7
(1) Iowa vs. (1) South Carolina: 3 p.m. (ABC)
Iowa vs. South Carolina odds:
Headed into Sunday's final, the odds favor the South Carolina Gamecocks over the Iowa Hawkeyes.
March Madness channel:
The Final women's March Madness game will air on ABC.
How to watch the women's March Madness games:
