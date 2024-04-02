Iowa vs. LSU Elite Eight game was most bet women's sports event ever

If you need more evidence that women's basketball is booming, here you go.

Monday's Elite Eight matchup between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU was the most bet women's sporting event in BetMGM history, Seamus Magee, the company's trading manager, said in a statement Tuesday. The game topped last year's national championship between the two teams.

"It was a special night for the game and for the sportsbook as we saw record handles in both pregame and live in-play action," Magee said.

Of the bets placed on the game, 65% took Iowa on the spread with a handle of 58%.

The matchup between No. 3 Connecticut and No. 1 Southern California was also in the top three most bet women's sporting events in BetMGM's existence. The company was founded in 2018.

Both Elite Eight games saw more betting action than all six of Monday's NBA games.

Tipico Sportsbook reported on X, formerly Twitter, that both Elite Eight matchups were the most bet women's basketball games based on bet slips and money wagered. Sports business reporter Joe Pompliano added that the Iowa-LSU game was FanDuel's most bet matchup of the day among all sports, beating out games in the NBA, MLB and NHL.

ESPN reported the Iowa-LSU game was also the "most-bet women's game of all time" at DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and ESPN BET.

The Iowa-LSU game was the most bet women's sporting event ever.

Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes beat the Tigers 94-87 in a rematch of last year's national title game. This year's competition was viewed by 12.3 million fans, making it the most-watched women's college basketball game ever.

The Final Four tips off Friday in Cleveland when Iowa takes on Connecticut. The winner will play the winner of the South Carolina and North Carolina State game in the national championship.

