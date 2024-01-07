Iowa State women's basketball team picks up sixth straight win with victory at BYU

Iowa State's Addy Brown, shown during the Kansas game earlier this week, had another big game Saturday at BYU.

The Iowa State women's basketball team picked up some momentum at the end of the non-conference portion of their schedule by winning their final three games.

Even with the competition kicking up a notch with Big 12 Conference games starting up, the Cyclones haven't slowed down.

Iowa State rattled off its sixth straight victory and improved to 3-0 in Big 12 play with a 80-75 victory over host BYU at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday.

The victory was the 600th career win for coach Bill Fennelly at Iowa State.

Addy Brown scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Cyclones, who are now 10-4. Brown came up with a couple of the biggest buckets of the game.

Brown knocked down a jumper in the fourth quarter that broke a 57-57 tie to give Iowa State the lead. Later in the quarter, with Iowa State clinging to a four-point lead, Brown hit a 3-pointer to give her team some breathing room.

Arianna Jackson added 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, including 5-of-7 from-3-point range. Emily Ryan chipped in with 11 points and went 5-of-7 from the free throw line with some big makes late in the game.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State women win sixth straight game with road win at BYU