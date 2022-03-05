Iowa State vs Baylor College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State vs Baylor prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 5

Iowa State vs Baylor How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 5

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Iowa State (20-10), Baylor (25-5)

Why Iowa State Will Win

The Cyclones have been okay.

They needed to go on a late run, and they did exactly that with four straight wins – including a tough battle over TCU – but the lights went out in the 53-36 loss to Oklahoma State just when it seemed like everything was rolling.

This is a good, smart defensive team that knows how to get out on the three. There have been problems at times, and there’s wild inconsistencies, but the D should be able to force takeaways and hold up.

Why Baylor Will Win

Baylor has everything on the table.

It wins at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title with a victory, and it takes it outright with a win and a Kansas loss to Texas. Far more importantly, a win keeps the Bears on track to to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

On a four game winning streak, it stepped up large in wins over TCU, Kansas, and Texas thanks to a defense that cranked up the intensity.

The Bears have been great from three – no one has been better than 26% from the outside lately against this group – but …

Iowa State vs Baylor: What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State is dangerous.

The threes have been flying with ten made in the win over West Virginia and ten more made against Kansas State.

And then it made just 2-of-17 against Oklahoma State.

It hung tough in the first meeting – a 77-72 loss – despite making just 1-of-14 tries by getting to the free throw line over and over again.

Baylor will win thanks to a big early splash, but Iowa State will have a few interesting moments.

Iowa State vs Baylor Prediction, Lines

Baylor 74, Iowa State 63

Line: Baylor -12, o/u: 132

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

