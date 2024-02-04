Iowa Hawkeyes grab commitment from 3-star 2025 LB Carson Cooney
The Iowa Hawkeyes‘ 2025 recruiting class is up to four commits.
Three-star linebacker Carson Cooney out of Oswego High School in Illinois announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Saturday evening.
Cooney is a three-star commit according to both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports ranks Cooney as the nation’s No. 52 linebacker and as the No. 17 player from Illinois.
Per 247Sports, the 6-foot-3, 215 pound linebacker chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Central Michigan, Kent State and Ohio.
“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Iowa! I would like to thank God, my family and all of the coaches along the way who have believed in me and helped me achieve my dream,” Cooney wrote in his announcement on X.
Cooney joins Iowa’s 2025 class which also features three-star linebacker Burke Gautcher of Sycamore High School in Illinois, three-star lineman Joey VanWetzinga of Pleasant Valley High School in Iowa and three-star quarterback Jimmy Sullivan of Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Cooney shared some of his thoughts on Iowa with HawkeyeInsider’s Sean Bock back in the fall.
“They’re a really good defense, and they’re well-coached and super disciplined. They rarely make mistakes, and if they do, they fix it right away…
“Jack Campbell, I’ve watched all of his highlights. He’s a great player. He’s one of my favorite linebackers that I’ve watched from Iowa,” Cooney said.
As Cooney joins this 2025 Iowa class, let’s take a full dive into his recruiting profile and take a peek at his Hudl highlights.
Carson Cooney's Recruiting Profile
247Sports: Three-star commit, No. 52 LB, No. 17 player from Illinois
Rivals: Three-star commit
Vitals
Hometown
Oswego, Ill.
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-3
Weight
215
Class
2025
Recruiting Highlights
Recruitment
Offered on Oct. 26, 2023
Committed on Feb. 3, 2024
Other Offers
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa State
Michigan State
Northwestern
Wisconsin
Central Michigan
Kent State
Ohio
Social Media
https://www.instagram.com/p/C26B_uPOoWl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
