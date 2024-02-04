Iowa Hawkeyes grab commitment from 3-star 2025 LB Carson Cooney

The Iowa Hawkeyes‘ 2025 recruiting class is up to four commits.

Three-star linebacker Carson Cooney out of Oswego High School in Illinois announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Saturday evening.

Cooney is a three-star commit according to both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports ranks Cooney as the nation’s No. 52 linebacker and as the No. 17 player from Illinois.

Per 247Sports, the 6-foot-3, 215 pound linebacker chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Central Michigan, Kent State and Ohio.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Iowa! I would like to thank God, my family and all of the coaches along the way who have believed in me and helped me achieve my dream,” Cooney wrote in his announcement on X.

Cooney joins Iowa’s 2025 class which also features three-star linebacker Burke Gautcher of Sycamore High School in Illinois, three-star lineman Joey VanWetzinga of Pleasant Valley High School in Iowa and three-star quarterback Jimmy Sullivan of Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Cooney shared some of his thoughts on Iowa with HawkeyeInsider’s Sean Bock back in the fall.

“They’re a really good defense, and they’re well-coached and super disciplined. They rarely make mistakes, and if they do, they fix it right away…

“Jack Campbell, I’ve watched all of his highlights. He’s a great player. He’s one of my favorite linebackers that I’ve watched from Iowa,” Cooney said.

As Cooney joins this 2025 Iowa class, let’s take a full dive into his recruiting profile and take a peek at his Hudl highlights.

Carson Cooney's Recruiting Profile

247Sports: Three-star commit, No. 52 LB, No. 17 player from Illinois

Rivals: Three-star commit

Vitals

Hometown Oswego, Ill. Projected Position LB Height 6-3 Weight 215 Class 2025

Recruiting Highlights

Recruitment

Offered on Oct. 26, 2023

Committed on Feb. 3, 2024

Other Offers

Cincinnati

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa State

Michigan State

Northwestern

Wisconsin

Central Michigan

Kent State

Ohio

Social Media

