Iowa Hawkeyes crack Joel Klatt’s post-spring college football top 25 rankings

Coming off of one of the most curious 10-win seasons in recent memory, the Iowa Hawkeyes certainly have some questions ahead of this fall. Just how good can this team be? Can they get to double-digit wins for the fourth time in six seasons?

The questions swirl around this team’s offense. It has to improve to be a true threat in the Big Ten, especially with the changing landscape of four newcomers in Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA.

Despite the questions, Iowa is finding themselves floating around the cut line of top 25 rankings rankings across many outlets. Some have them just in, others have them on the outside looking in. Joel Klatt, Fox Sports’ college football analyst, slots the Hawkeyes just inside at No. 24 in his post-spring college football top 25 rankings.

Klatt’s rankings give the Big Ten seven teams in his top 25 starting with the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1. Following them, Klatt slots Oregon at No. 4, Michigan at No. 8, Penn State at No. 9, USC at No. 15, and Nebraska leapfrogs Iowa to slide in at No. 22.

The path for Iowa to climb the rankings is there. In what appears to be another favorable schedule on paper, the Hawkeyes have just two matchups with teams in Klatt’s rankings. Those are the date at Ohio State in Week 6 and the season finale hosting Nebraska.

