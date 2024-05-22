Iowa football at UCLA slated as Friday Fox prime time contest

Iowa football gave a notable update on Wednesday afternoon. The team revealed that their November clash against new conference opponent UCLA will be a special night game. On Friday, Nov. 8, the Hawkeyes will play under the lights of the world-famous Rose Bowl.

It is a new era of college football folks. The West Coast is no longer excluded from the Big Ten and now college football is truly not limited to only Saturdays anymore.

Iowa will travel to Pasadena, Calif., to play UCLA in a prime time 8 p.m. CT kickoff on Fox.

Interestingly enough, this is now the second matchup in November to take place on a Friday for the Hawkeyes. It was already announced that Iowa’s Senior Day regular-season finale against Nebraska would be in its traditional Friday post-Thanksgiving spot as well.

If you want to truly see how widespread the game of college football has become with the conference expansions, look no further than Iowa’s month of November.

They start out the month with a home clash in Iowa against Wisconsin. They then have a bit of a shortened week as they travel to California to take on UCLA on that Friday. After a bye week, Iowa’s next contest is in Maryland. Then, the Hawkeyes finish the regular season back in Iowa City versus the Huskers.

To show how radically different the new Big Ten is, Iowa’s final month takes them to both coasts, with those games sandwiched in between stops in the heart of the country.

