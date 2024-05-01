Iowa DB AJ Lawson enters NCAA transfer portal

Just before the spring transfer portal window closed, there’s another name to add on the outgoing list for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa defensive back AJ Lawson announced that he is entering the transfer portal. Lawson did not see any game action over the course of his four seasons in Iowa City.

“First, I’d like to express how thankful I am for every teammate, coach, trainer, and University of Iowa athletics personnel staff member that has helped me grow over the past four years.

“After talking with family and friends, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility. I am excited for the future and open to all opportunities,” Lawson wrote on X.

Lawson arrived in Iowa City as a three-star signee per 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

247Sports rated Lawson as the No. 90 cornerback and the No. 18 player from Illinois in the 2020 signing class. Rivals ranked Lawson as the nation’s No. 49 safety and as the No. 17 player from Illinois.

Lastly, ESPN regarded Lawson as the No. 218 wide receiver and as the No. 25 player from Illinois.

The 6-foot, 193 pound defensive back from Decatur, Ill., came to the Hawkeyes from MacArthur High School and chose Iowa over offers from Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Illinois State, Kent State, Minnesota, Toledo and Western Michigan.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire