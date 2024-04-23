Inter Milan win 20th Serie A title with derby victory over AC Milan

Inter celebrate winning a 20th Serie A title after beating rivals Milan (Getty Images)

Inter Milan have been crowned Serie A champions for a 20th time in the most pleasing way possible for their fans - by beating city rivals AC Milan 2-1 at San Siro.

Simone Inzaghi’s team are now 17 points clear at the top of the Italian league with five matches to spare, leaving them uncatchable by AC, who sit in second.

Goals from Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram gave Inter the three points they required to be crowned champions, although they had to endure a nervous final 10 minutes after Fikayo Tomori pulled a goal back for the home team.

Inter wrapped up the title with five games to spare, standing 17 points clear of their city rivals, who needed a win or draw to delay celebrations.

Tomori’s effort set up a tense finish, though, in an ill-tempered clash, and there were red cards for Inter’s Denzel Dumfries and two AC Milan players – Theo Hernandez and Davide Calabria – during stoppage time.

There were three red cards in stoppage time (Getty Images)

Simone Inzaghi celebrates with Marcus Thuram (Getty Images)

Inter’s latest triumph comes three years after they last won the Scudetto, in the 2020/21 campaign, and is particularly poignant this time around as they have edged out AC for total wins in the all-time tally, 20 to 19.

It also means Inter will have two stars above their club logo next term, with one awarded for each haul of ten titles won. The only club aside from these two Milan outfits who have earned stars are Juventus, who have three for their 36 title wins.

As a result of Inter’s triumph, it means the Italian top flight has not been retained by a previous winner for the past four years, with AC Milan and Napoli claiming the last two titles. The latter have fallen hard this term however after the departure title-winning coach Luciano Spalletti and sit eighth in the table.

The Nerazzurri have lost just once in the league all season, with Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez leading the line and topping the scoring charts, netting 23 Seria A goals along the way.

Despite their domestic success, Inter exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage this year, beaten 3-2 on penalties by Atletico Madrid following a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Includes reporting from PA