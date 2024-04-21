Inter Miami schedule: Lionel Messi injury news, when is Messi's next MLS game?

All eyes are on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami as the global superstar competes in his first full season in MLS in 2024 — and this week two of those eyes were from our Andy Edwards as Messi hit the Midwest.

If you thought Messi-mania hit hard in late 2023 after he arrived in Miami, wait until this year (health-pending, and more on that in a moment).

Messi was terrific in Inter Miami’s win at Sporting KC as a crowd of over 70,000 hit Arrowhead Stadium, with Sporting switching the game to the home of the Kansas City Chiefs in what was a record crowd for a home game for the franchise. He followed it up with two goals and an assist in a 3-1 comeback win over Nashville SC.

Messi delivered five goals and two assists in five matches between Major League Soccer and Champions Cup to start this season, but an unspecified muscular ailment kept him from the lineup for four MLS games and Inter Miami's April 3 visit from Monterrey in the CCC (a 2-1 loss).

He returned versus Colorado, entering the game at halftime with Miami down 1-0. He scored his fourth MLS goal of the season to tie the game and Inter Miami took a 2-1 lead before conceding in the 88th minute to claim a point.

What are Lionel Messi’s stats in MLS with Inter Miami?

Messi has now played less than a season's worth of games in an Inter Miami shirt when you add his appearances across all competitions.

His numbers are, in true Messi form, stunning to the eye.

Messi has appeared in 23 games for Miami, scoring 20 times with 10 assists. That's pretty good.

2024 season

MLS: 6 games, 6 goals, 3 assists

CONCACAF Champions Cup: 3 games, 2 goals, 2 assists

All competitions: 9 games, 9 goals, 5 assists

2023 season

MLS: 6 games, 1 goal, 2 assists

U.S. Open Cup: 1 game, 2 assists

Leagues Cup: 7 games, 10 goals, 1 assist

All competitions: 14 games, 11 goals, 5 assists

What is expected from Messi, Inter Miami in 2024?

With cities across the USA and Canada eagerly awaiting Messi to turn up and showcase his skills, there is huge excitement around this MLS season. Add in that Suarez has joined Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami and the Barcelona reunion vibes are strong under their former Barca coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

The pressure is on Tata and Messi to deliver MLS Cup this year with the former winning it with Atalanta United in the past, while Messi led Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory just a few months after he arrived last summer and they also reached the U.S. Open Cup final but fell short to the Houston Dynamo.

Everyone expects Inter Miami to win it all in 2024 as Messi will be wrapped in cotton wool and it will be intriguing to see how he adapts to the unique travel and climate conditions in the North American soccer realm.

Below is everything you need for this season, including the Inter Miami 2024 schedule in full.

When did the 2024 MLS season start?

The 2024 MLS season kicked off on February 21 and the opening game was in, you guessed it, Miami.

What was Inter Miami’s first game of the 2024 MLS season?

Their first game was at home against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 21, as Inter Miami won 2-0 and Messi picked up an assist. Inter Miami are the favorites to win everything in MLS and everyone is eager to see how Tata lines up his star-studded side.

Who are Inter Miami’s biggest contenders for MLS glory?

The likes of FC Cincinnati, reigning MLS Cup champs Columbus Crew and the Philadelphia Union are all expected to make another deep run in the playoffs. Look out for LAFC, Seattle Sounders, St, Louis City and Miami's in-state rivals Orlando City too.

Inter Miami 2024 Schedule

All kick off times listed as ET

*CONCACAF Champions Cup match

Wednesday, February 21: 2-0 win vs Real Salt Lake - 1 assist for Messi

Sunday, February 25: 1-1 draw at LA Galaxy - 1 goal for Messi

Saturday, March 2: 5-0 win vs Orlando City - 2 goals for Messi, 2 g + 2 a for Suarez

*Wednesday, March 7: 2-2 draw at Nashville SC - 1 goal

Sunday, March 10: 2-3 defeat vs CF Montreal - Messi did not play

*Wednesday, March 13: 3-1 win vs Nashville SC - 1 goal, 1 assist for Messi

Saturday, March 16: 3-1 win at DC United - Messi did not play

Saturday, March 23: 4-0 defeat at New York Red Bulls - Messi did not play

Saturday, March 30: 1-1 draw vs New York City FC - Messi did not play

*Wednesday, April 3: 1-2 loss vs Monterrey - Messi did not play

Saturday, April 6: 2-2 draw vs Colorado Rapids - 1 goal for Messi, sets up 2nd goal

*Wedneday, April 10: 1-3 loss at Monterrey - 1 assist for Messi

Saturday, April 13: 3-2 win at Sporting Kansas City - 1 goal, 1 assist for Messi

Saturday, April 20 : 3-1 win vs Nashville SC - 1 goal, 2 assists for Messi

Saturday, April 27 at New England Revolution - 7:30pm

Saturday, May 4 vs New York Red Bulls - 7:30pm

Saturday, May 11 at CF Montreal - 7:30pm

Wednesday, May 15 at Orlando City - 7:30pm

Saturday, May 18 vs DC United - 7:30pm

Saturday, May 25 at Vancouver Whitecaps - 10:30pm

Wednesday, May 29 vs Atlanta United - 7:30pm

Saturday, June 1 vs St. Louis City SC - 7:30pm

Saturday, June 15 at Philadelphia Union - 7:30pm

Wednesday, June 19 vs Columbus Crew - 7:30pm

Saturday, June 29 at Nashville SC - 8:30pm

Wednesday, July 3 at Charlotte FC - 7:30pm

Saturday, July 6 at FC Cincinnati - 7:30pm

Wednesday, July 17 vs Toronto FC - 7:30pm

Saturday, July 20 vs Chicago Fire - 7:30pm

Saturday, August 24 vs FC Cincinnati - 7:30pm

Saturday, August 31 at Chicago Fire - 8:30pm

Saturday, September 14 vs Philadelphia Union - 7:30pm

Wednesday, September 18 at Atlanta United - 7:30pm

Saturday, September 21 at New York City FC - 2pm

Saturday, September 28 vs Charlotte FC - 7:30pm

Wednesday, October 2 at Columbus Crew - 7:30pm

Saturday, October 5 at Toronto FC - 7:30pm

Saturday, October 19 vs New England Revolution - 6pm

