Inter Miami CF to unveil aqua Dolphins-inspired uniform

Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, also known as Inter Miami CF, is set to roll out an aqua uniform this summer inspired by the Miami Dolphins.

There have been rumblings of a third kit for Inter Miami for at least a couple weeks. On Wednesday, the Miami Herald confirmed that adidas will be shipping them to distributors next month and they will go on sale in July.

Inter Miami’s rumored new third kit 🐬 pic.twitter.com/5McmwPepYT — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 1, 2024

Inter Miami, which was founded in 2018, typically wears pink kits at home and black ones on the road.

The 2024 Major League Soccer season is already underway and Inter Miami currently sits at the top of the table with six wins and 21 points through 11 matches. The regular season is scheduled to run until mid-October.

The club has seen a surge in popularity in the last year following the acquisition of Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi in July 2023. He has since been joined by Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez in the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire