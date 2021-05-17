Instant analysis of the Eagles signing former Washington pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan

After 10 years in Washington, Ryan Kerrigan couldn’t pass up the opportunity to resurface in the NFC East with the rival Eagles.

The former Washington pass rusher and Eagles tormentor has signed a one-year deal to join Philadelphia.

Here’s some instant analysis of the move.

The Eagles killer heads to Philadelphia

Sep 9, 2013; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) prepares to block Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91)

Kerrigan had 13.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 24 QB hits, 51 solo tackles, and 3 fumble recoveries in 19 career games against the Eagles. All of those numbers are personal bests for Kerrigan against any one team and his presence in Philadelphia will be a huge relief for Lane Johnson.

Kerrigan now a DE?

Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91)

An edge-rushing outside linebacker for Washington, Kerrigan will be a defensive end in Philadelphia and he'll join a rotation that includes Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, and Tarron Jackson.

Another value signing for Howie Roseman

Oct 14, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22)



Even amid a rebuild, the Eagles have added several solid veteran additions in Anthony Harris (29), Eric Wilson (26), Kerrigan (32), Joe Flacco (36), and Andrew Adams (28).

